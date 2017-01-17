Stafford believes shoplifting case part of ongoing scheme
Two Richmond men have been charged with shoplifting in what Stafford County authorities believe was part of an ongoing scheme to steal merchandise from stores. Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said deputies went to the Walmart on Garrisonville Road about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in response to a reported shoplifting.
