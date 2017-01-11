Spotsylvania man gets more time in police chase
A Spotsylvania County man who received jail time last week for a police chase had his sentence extended Monday thanks to additional charges related to the incident. Brian Christopher Richardson was ordered to serve two years and 10 months by the Stafford County Circuit Court on Thursday for the Oct. 23, 2015, high-speed chase that started after a southbound driver on Interstate 95 in Stafford reported that a gun had been pointed at him.
