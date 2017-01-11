Spotsylvania man gets more time in po...

Spotsylvania man gets more time in police chase

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Spotsylvania County man who received jail time last week for a police chase had his sentence extended Monday thanks to additional charges related to the incident. Brian Christopher Richardson was ordered to serve two years and 10 months by the Stafford County Circuit Court on Thursday for the Oct. 23, 2015, high-speed chase that started after a southbound driver on Interstate 95 in Stafford reported that a gun had been pointed at him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women's Basketball League Jan 6 Rparker25 1
Amber Jan 5 Tim 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... Jan 2 ICU812 1,503
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 27 Dave 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec '16 Katrina 8
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC