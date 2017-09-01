Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 01/09/17 - 01/15/17
On 1/10/17, Detective Weaver arrested Bobbie Jean Coleman, 42 of Spotsylvania, for Forging a Public Document and Uttering a Forged Document. On 1/10/17, Deputy Fredericksen arrested Robert Shields, 59 of Spotsylvania, for Assault and Battery in the 10300 block of Heather Green Cr.
