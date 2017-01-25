Route 610 traffic shift set for Wedne...

Route 610 traffic shift set for Wednesday night in Stafford

1 hr ago Read more: Potomac Local

All lanes will remain open, but drivers should stay alert for a new traffic pattern on Route 610 near Onville Road On Wednesday evening, Route 610 traffic in Stafford County will be shifted slightly onto new pavement just west of the Onville Road intersection. The traffic shift is part of a Virginia Department of Transportation project underway at Garrisonville Road and Onville Road to expand the intersection and add turn lanes.

Stafford, VA

