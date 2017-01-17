New software in use for first draft of Stafford schools' budget
More competitive pay for non-teacher staff like paraprofessionals and nurses, more professional development and a sizable increase in health care costs were among the priorities in the first draft of the Stafford County schools budget Superintendent Bruce Benson presented this week. Stafford County will be asked to fund about 41 percent of the schools' approximately $282 million planned total budget.
