New Head Start funding awarded in Stafford and Spotsy

The Head Start programs in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are among 665 programs across the country that will get a share of an additional $290 million in funding to extend the time services are offered, the Department of Health and Human Services said last week. The money will help fund a requirement announced earlier this year that almost all Head Start programs offer full day and full school year services by 2021.

