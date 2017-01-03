New Head Start funding awarded in Stafford and Spotsy
The Head Start programs in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties are among 665 programs across the country that will get a share of an additional $290 million in funding to extend the time services are offered, the Department of Health and Human Services said last week. The money will help fund a requirement announced earlier this year that almost all Head Start programs offer full day and full school year services by 2021.
