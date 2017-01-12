Man charged after overdosing in Stafford convenience store
A Dumfries man was arrested after he suffered an apparent drug overdose Thursday night in the bathroom of a Stafford County convenience store, police said. Sheriff's spokeswoman M.C. Morris Moncure said the incident took place about 8:50 p.m. at the Wawa at 275 Butler Road in southern Stafford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Sun
|kuda
|1,507
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec '16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec '16
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC