LuLaRoe consultants help Stafford boy get a leg up on skin disease

Danielle Kitzmiller wasn't looking for a handout; she just wondered if people who sell leggings might give her a discount on a few pairs for her son. But when LuLaRoe representatives in Stafford County heard how their product-soft and clingy pajama-like pants in assorted colors and patterns-might help her son get a leg up on treatment for a skin disease, they didn't offer kid-sized pants at a reduced price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.