LuLaRoe consultants help Stafford boy...

LuLaRoe consultants help Stafford boy get a leg up on skin disease

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Danielle Kitzmiller wasn't looking for a handout; she just wondered if people who sell leggings might give her a discount on a few pairs for her son. But when LuLaRoe representatives in Stafford County heard how their product-soft and clingy pajama-like pants in assorted colors and patterns-might help her son get a leg up on treatment for a skin disease, they didn't offer kid-sized pants at a reduced price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... 6 hr Unknown 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... Sun asd 1,519
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Jan 18 angelbiller2031 43
News Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi... Jan 14 MichaelNudite 1
Women's Basketball League Jan 6 Rparker25 1
Amber Jan 5 Tim 1
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 27 Dave 2
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,773 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC