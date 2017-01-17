Judge sentences Stafford goat thief to 8 years
A convicted goat thief on Thursday officially got the eight years in prison that a Stafford County jury recommended after convicting him in October. Steven P. Calleja Jr., 34, of Sumerduck was previously found guilty in Stafford Circuit Court of two counts of larceny of goats with the intent to sell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|7 min
|Ronald
|1,509
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec '16
|meh plus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC