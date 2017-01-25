Investigators seek more information in murder of Stafford man
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect's responsible for the shooting death of a Stafford County man. Jorge Leonardo Melo, 26, was fatally shot on the evening of January 22 in the 300 block of Madison Court in Stafford County.
