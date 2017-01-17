Inauguration having little impact on Fredericksburg-area hotels
Fredericksburg-area hotels started getting feelers for reservations for the end of this week well before November's presidential election. "We will have a great weekend, but we are not sold out as yet, as we were for Obama's first inauguration," said Bonnie Martin, sales director for the Fredericksburg Hospitality House Hotel and Convention Center in Central Park.
