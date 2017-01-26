Funding priorities create tough choices for Stafford schools
The Stafford County School Board held a work session this week to discuss Superintendent Bruce Benson's $283 million proposed budget in more detail, including an apparent commitment to raising bus drivers' pay. The draft budget requests about 42 percent of its funding from the county.
