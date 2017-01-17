Fredericksburg Christian School closing Stafford campus
When Lynette Zerkle and her son, Josh Zerkle, 7, walk into school in the morning, they are warmly greeted by the receptionist, Mrs. Howard. As they make their way to Josh's classroom, Principal Underwood greets them by name and the janitor, Mr. Brown, waves and flashes a smile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 15
|kuda
|1,507
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec '16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec '16
|Dave
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC