What are you doing New Year's Eve?
If you're anything like me, you probably have grand New Year's Eve plans that involve frozen pizza, that channel that shows old game shows from the '70s and a 9 p.m. bedtime. I prefer to say goodbye to 2016 and my dignity at the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC