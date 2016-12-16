Water main break at Route 1 and Coal Landing Road in Stafford
Stafford Utilities Crews responded to a significant water main break near the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Coal Landing Road around 6:00 a.m. Significant areas in the northern end of the county have been affected. Repairs are ongoing and water should be coming on soon for most customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|1
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov 29
|meh plus
|4
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC