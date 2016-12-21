Stafford schools seek community input...

Stafford schools seek community input to redistrict Colonial Forge

Wednesday Dec 21

Stafford County Schools will hold a public redistricting workshop in January as the School Board considers redistricting possibilities for Colonial Forge High School. At a work session this week, board members discussed options for relief to the school's crowding issues and how best to involve community members.

