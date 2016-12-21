Stafford schools plan for $2.4 million North Stafford library renovation
On a recent tour of K-12 and college libraries, Scott Horan, Stafford County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations, saw the same things over and over. "Technology labs, collaboration areas, maker spaces," Horan told the School Board during an update on the renovation of the North Stafford High School library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|1
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov 29
|meh plus
|4
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC