Stafford man sentenced to life in Montana returns home for attempted-murder trial

Friday Dec 16

A former Stafford County resident who is serving seven life sentences in Montana has been returned to the area to be tried for alleged offenses he committed here in 2012. Laurence Alan Stewart II, 29, is accused of setting off homemade bombs on Oct. 30, 2012, at the Stafford homes of a county detective and an ex-fiance and at a Fredericksburg residence where a Stafford deputy used to live.

