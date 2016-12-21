Stafford man, first responders, celeb...

Stafford man, first responders, celebrate miraculous recovery after harrowing accident

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

CJ Haase listens to Stafford Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Joe Grainger express how rarely responders get the opportunity to participate in the recovery side of accidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Fredericksburg VA 15 hr Dave 2
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Katrina 8
News Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ... Nov 29 meh plus 4
News Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi... Nov '16 mylifematters 1
Rick Mitchell of Family Motors Oct '16 Frustrated 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,906 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,652

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC