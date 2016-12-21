Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on canceled yearbook profile
There are 1 comment on the Fredericksburg.com story from Friday Dec 16, titled Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on canceled yearbook profile. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
One look at Nathan Ostrum's YouTube channel shows it's been a big year for the Stafford High School senior. He's waiting to hear good news about college admissions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
|
#1 Friday Dec 16
This goes a lot deeper than the "bathroom issue". I totally disagree with the actions of those who canceled the year-book profile. I feel that not giving this person the recognition that they deserve was really wrong. I am still holding my position on what is a sufficient compromise about the bathroom thing, but cancelling the year-book entry was just plain wrong. I think the administrator who made the decision to cancel the entry does not give the rest of the students enough credit for being mature enough to deal with "the difficult situation".
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 8
|Anonymous
|1
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov 29
|meh plus
|4
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
|Rick Mitchell of Family Motors
|Oct '16
|Frustrated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC