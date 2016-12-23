Stafford animal shelter finds a home for every adoptable dog before Christmas
Dogs in Virginia can enjoy loving homes for the holidays thanks to one shelter. The Stafford County Animal Shelter shared on their Facebook page Thursday that they had successfully found a home for every adoptable dog! The post goes on to thank the response from the community for going above and beyond with holiday spirit and love.
