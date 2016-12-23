Stafford animal shelter finds a home ...

Stafford animal shelter finds a home for every adoptable dog before Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Dogs in Virginia can enjoy loving homes for the holidays thanks to one shelter. The Stafford County Animal Shelter shared on their Facebook page Thursday that they had successfully found a home for every adoptable dog! The post goes on to thank the response from the community for going above and beyond with holiday spirit and love.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Katrina 8
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 8 Anonymous 1
News Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ... Nov 29 meh plus 4
News Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi... Nov '16 mylifematters 1
Rick Mitchell of Family Motors Oct '16 Frustrated 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,351,283

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC