Hedelt: Stafford resident is loco for...

Hedelt: Stafford resident is loco for model trains

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Stafford County resident Bill Myers painstakingly builds and paints each component for his train room, creating detailed stories in miniature. Take a look at his meticulous detail in the bustling scenes below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stafford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD Dec 14 Dave 1
Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Katrina 8
Moving to Fredericksburg VA Dec 8 Anonymous 1
News Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ... Nov 29 meh plus 4
News Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi... Nov '16 mylifematters 1
Rick Mitchell of Family Motors Oct '16 Frustrated 1
See all Stafford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stafford Forum Now

Stafford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stafford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Stafford, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC