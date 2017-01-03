Editorial: Looking back on hopes for 2016
AS 2016 ARRIVED, we offered up our hopes for the Fredericksburg region. We focused on local matters that would make it easier to get around, create more jobs and offer memorable experiences for visitors to our growing and historic community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stafford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Mon
|ICU812
|1,503
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec 27
|Dave
|2
|Stafford High transgender senior speaks out on ...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Golden Living Center on Plank Rd - SOLD
|Dec 14
|Dave
|1
|Michael Rodgers jr 5-year-old boy who died fro... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Katrina
|8
|Reader: Schools should wait for Supreme Court, ...
|Nov '16
|meh plus
|4
|Police arrest suspect in Stafford County roadsi...
|Nov '16
|mylifematters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stafford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC