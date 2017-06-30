WoodSpring Hotels Promotes Dawn McGow...

WoodSpring Hotels Promotes Dawn McGowan to Vice President of Channel Sales and Market Sales

In her new role, McGowan will be responsible for planning, developing and growing business-to-business, third-party customer partnerships and leading the brand's regional directors of field sales to increase profitable hotel revenue. "During her short tenure with us, Dawn already has made significant contributions to our overall sales organization, particularly within our business-to-business, third-party channels, by driving significant revenue and improving sales and business retention," said Gary DeLapp, WoodSpring President and CEO.

