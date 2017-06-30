Weather 30 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Special Weather Statement
FLZ050-050000- Pinellas FL- 723 PM EDT TUE JUL 4 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PINELLAS COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM EDT... At 722 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over St. Petersburg, moving west at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm...in addition to frequent lightning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|247
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Mon
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|Jul 2
|Fake news CNN
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 27
|Armond
|318
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Jun 25
|Star444
|1
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC