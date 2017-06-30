Weather 30 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Special Weather Statement

Weather 30 mins ago 7:29 p.m.Special ...

FLZ050-050000- Pinellas FL- 723 PM EDT TUE JUL 4 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PINELLAS COUNTY UNTIL 800 PM EDT... At 722 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over St. Petersburg, moving west at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm...in addition to frequent lightning.

