Veteran activist from Florida chosen as NOW's new leader

A long-time feminist activist whose campaign resume noted that she had an illegal abortion in 1968 has been elected as the new president of the National Organization for Women. Toni Van Pelt, 69, who has been active for decades in NOW's Florida affiliates, was elected Saturday night at the organization's national conference in Orlando, Florida.

