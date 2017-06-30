USF: Improv instructor abused power to coerce students into sex
Members of the improv comedy group knew the unspoken arrangement: Go along with the persistent sexual advances from the USF instructor who led their club and get special treatment. Now a University of South Florida Title 9 investigation has concluded that, under school policy, former adjunct Nicholas Riggs sexually assaulted one student and sexually harassed at least one other, abusing his position to coerce them.
