Three Republicans vying to replace Pinellas commissioner John Morroni
The 2018 primary election is 14 months away, but a crowded field of Republicans has already emerged to replace longtime Pinellas County Commissioner John Morroni. So far, the District 6 race, which generally includes Pinellas Park, Seminole, northeast St. Petersburg and the south beaches, has attracted two state lawmakers and a community activist who helped defeat a transportation sales tax in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Tue
|anonymous
|247
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Jul 3
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|Jul 2
|Fake news CNN
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 27
|Armond
|318
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Jun 25
|Star444
|1
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC