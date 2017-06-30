The land of the free and the home of ...

The land of the free and the home of summer storms

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Folks around Tampa Bay know that fireworks are always "weather permitting" on the Fourth of July around here. And sure enough, rain hit the south part of Pinellas in the early evening Tuesday, but the clouds conceded enough of the sky for the fireworks to have their moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) Tue anonymous 247
News PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty... Jul 3 GoHighin2018 1
News Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti... Jul 2 Fake news CNN 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jun 27 Armond 318
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 2
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... Jun 25 Star444 1
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis Jun 19 Former leasee 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,912 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC