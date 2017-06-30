St. Pete ArtWorks present exhibition ...

St. Pete ArtWorks present exhibition of Martha Gipson paintings

22 hrs ago

An opening reception for 'Soar,' an exhibition of new oil paintings by Martha Gipson, will take place Saturday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 635 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Gipson's new body of work merges expressionist abstraction with figurative and landscape references.

