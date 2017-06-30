St. Pete ArtWorks present exhibition of Martha Gipson paintings
An opening reception for 'Soar,' an exhibition of new oil paintings by Martha Gipson, will take place Saturday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 635 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Gipson's new body of work merges expressionist abstraction with figurative and landscape references.
