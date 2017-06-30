QVC parent buying HSN as shopping shi...

QVC parent buying HSN as shopping shifts online

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

This photo shows a sign outside of the headquarters of the Home Shopping Network on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. QVC's parent company is taking control of the Home Shopping Network for about $2.6 billion in stock to create what they say will be the third-largest e-commerce company in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coffee (Dec '13) Tue anonymous 247
News PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty... Jul 3 GoHighin2018 1
News Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti... Jul 2 Fake news CNN 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jun 27 Armond 318
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 2
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... Jun 25 Star444 1
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis Jun 19 Former leasee 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC