QVC parent buying HSN as shopping shifts online
This photo shows a sign outside of the headquarters of the Home Shopping Network on Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. QVC's parent company is taking control of the Home Shopping Network for about $2.6 billion in stock to create what they say will be the third-largest e-commerce company in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Tue
|anonymous
|247
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|Jul 3
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|Jul 2
|Fake news CNN
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 27
|Armond
|318
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Jun 25
|Star444
|1
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC