There are on the St. Petersburg Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty reduction in south St. Petersburg. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, right, stands up on a bench as he greets customers and supporters while talking about the stakes in the election during a campaign style stop at Cycle Brewing, 534 Central Ave, in St. Petersburg on June 15. against the rates of other big cities, the state and the country. Kriseman's team sent PolitiFact Florida two sets of data from the Census Bureau's 2014 and 2015 American Community Survey for the African-American population.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.