PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty reduction in south St. Petersburg
There are 1 comment on the St. Petersburg Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty reduction in south St. Petersburg.
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, right, stands up on a bench as he greets customers and supporters while talking about the stakes in the election during a campaign style stop at Cycle Brewing, 534 Central Ave, in St. Petersburg on June 15. against the rates of other big cities, the state and the country. Kriseman's team sent PolitiFact Florida two sets of data from the Census Bureau's 2014 and 2015 American Community Survey for the African-American population.
Saint Petersburg, FL
#1 10 hrs ago
This is a misleading headline – the wide statistical margin means Kriseman’s claim is only inconclusive NOT ‘mostly-false’.#1 this is the BEST data available, and #2 the calculated P-value still shows that poverty “likely fell” even if the margin is not 100% conclusive.
“Joshua Wilde, an assistant professor of economics at the University of South Florida, said Kriseman was using the best data available despite its imperfections. While he couldn't say this for sure, he said there was a strong chance that poverty fell in south St. Petersburg among African-Americans between 2014-15. He calculated the p-value — a statistical indicator based on the confidence interval — to determine the chance poverty fell based on numbers provided by the Census Bureau.”
