Pinellas Commission updated on Capital Improvement Program
Pinellas County's proposed budget for fiscal year 2018 will include nearly $176 million to pay for capital improvement projects. The majority, $144.5 million comes from the Penny for Pinellas infrastructure tax, with another $17.1 million coming from grants, $6.4 million from local option fuel taxes, $5.8 million from other revenue and fees and $2.1 million from tourist development taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tampa Bay Newspapers.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|19 hr
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|Sun
|Fake news CNN
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 27
|Armond
|318
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Jun 25
|Star444
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 24
|anonymous
|245
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC