Pier District to add to construction din in St. Pete's downtown
Structural work starts this week on the new pier, beginning with replacement of the almost century-old pilings that supported its 1926 and 1973 predecessors. Trucks carrying concrete and reinforcing steel will rumble from Interstate 275 to the project's Second Avenue NE epicenter.
