Into the weeds: Unintelligible production falls flat at St. Petersburg Opera
The cast of Into the Woods, St. Petersburg Opera's production of the Stephen Sondheim musical, includes Tim Wilt as Milky White, Caroline Tye as the Baker's wife, Caitlin Mesiano as Little Red Riding Hood, Clayton Brown as the Baker, and Megan Pachecano as Cinderella; Paula Broadwater as Jack's mother, and Justin Berkowitz as Jack. Photo by Jim Swallow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|19 hr
|Fake news CNN
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 27
|Armond
|318
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Jun 25
|Star444
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 24
|anonymous
|245
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
|420
|Jun 17
|new2stpete
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC