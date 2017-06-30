Into the weeds: Unintelligible produc...

Into the weeds: Unintelligible production falls flat at St. Petersburg Opera

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: St. Petersburg Times

The cast of Into the Woods, St. Petersburg Opera's production of the Stephen Sondheim musical, includes Tim Wilt as Milky White, Caroline Tye as the Baker's wife, Caitlin Mesiano as Little Red Riding Hood, Clayton Brown as the Baker, and Megan Pachecano as Cinderella; Paula Broadwater as Jack's mother, and Justin Berkowitz as Jack. Photo by Jim Swallow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti... 19 hr Fake news CNN 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jun 27 Armond 318
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 2
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... Jun 25 Star444 1
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 24 anonymous 245
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis Jun 19 Former leasee 1
420 Jun 17 new2stpete 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,463 • Total comments across all topics: 282,201,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC