Gulfport police seek suspect in fatal shooting
Police say an unidentified 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 2600 block of Miriam St. S. St. Petersburg police are investigating that shooting, around 3 a.m. at Crab Paradise on the corner of 18th Avenue S and 31st Street S in St. Petersburg. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulfport police at 727-582-6177.
