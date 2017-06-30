Gulfport police seek suspect in fatal shooting

Police say an unidentified 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in the 2600 block of Miriam St. S. St. Petersburg police are investigating that shooting, around 3 a.m. at Crab Paradise on the corner of 18th Avenue S and 31st Street S in St. Petersburg. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulfport police at 727-582-6177.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.