Boomtime developer poster boy Grady P...

Boomtime developer poster boy Grady Pridgen is back, but lower-key

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A few months ago, the newsletter of Tampa's Westchase Community Association ran a story about plans for 38 new townhomes. The project described was a modest one, nothing like the headline-making deals that once characterized its developer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jun 27 Armond 318
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 2
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... Jun 25 Star444 1
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 24 anonymous 245
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis Jun 19 Former leasee 1
420 Jun 17 new2stpete 1
looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14) Jun 13 jerry 13
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,149,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC