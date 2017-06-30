Bayfront to break ground on new emergency and trauma center
Bayfront will break ground on renovations and expansion of a new emergency and trauma center on Friday, July 14, noon, at the northwest corner of the Bayfront Health St. Petersburg campus. Throughout Bayfront's 110-year history, the hospital has grown and expanded to meet St. Petersburg's growing healthcare needs.
