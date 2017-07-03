Another rocket liftoff scheduled for today
SpaceX scrubbed a Falcon 9 rocket attempt from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday due to technical issues. Next attempt is today, July 3 at 7:37 p.m. Saturday House Bill 711, also known as the Beacon Bill, went into effect.
