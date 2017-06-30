2 dead in motorcycle crash on Seminole Blvd

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2015 Volkswagen Golf was headed west at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and 114th Avenue North, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Volkswagen failed to yield to a 1997 Honda motorcycle with two riders onboard traveling northbound in the center lane on Seminole Blvd. approaching 114th Ave., the highway patrol report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.