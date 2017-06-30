2 dead in motorcycle crash on Seminol...

2 dead in motorcycle crash on Seminole Blvd

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2015 Volkswagen Golf was headed west at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and 114th Avenue North, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Volkswagen failed to yield to a 1997 Honda motorcycle with two riders onboard traveling northbound in the center lane on Seminole Blvd. approaching 114th Ave., the highway patrol report said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty... 1 hr GoHighin2018 1
News Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti... 23 hr Fake news CNN 1
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) Jun 27 Armond 318
Tierra Verde Music Thread Jun 27 Musikologist 2
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... Jun 25 Star444 1
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 24 anonymous 245
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis Jun 19 Former leasee 1
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,170 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC