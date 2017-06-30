2 dead in motorcycle crash on Seminole Blvd
Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 2015 Volkswagen Golf was headed west at the intersection of Seminole Boulevard and 114th Avenue North, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The Volkswagen failed to yield to a 1997 Honda motorcycle with two riders onboard traveling northbound in the center lane on Seminole Blvd. approaching 114th Ave., the highway patrol report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PolitiFact Florida: Kriseman overstates poverty...
|1 hr
|GoHighin2018
|1
|Pinellas beaches seeing fewer injuries from sti...
|23 hr
|Fake news CNN
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 27
|Armond
|318
|Tierra Verde Music Thread
|Jun 27
|Musikologist
|2
|Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ...
|Jun 25
|Star444
|1
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 24
|anonymous
|245
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Jun 19
|Former leasee
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC