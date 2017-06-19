Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 22-28

Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 22-28

Read more: Sarasota Magazine

The divine Diana Ross brings her In the Name of Love Tour to the Van Wezel Friday night to perform many of the 31 Top 10 hit singles she's recorded from her early years as lead singer of The Supremes to her solo recording and acting career. Everybody, now, "You can't hurry lovea " Fifty-seven artists from Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties will take center stage in a first-ever collaborative exhibit on display simultaneously at the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, St. Petersburg's Museum of Fine Arts and the Tampa Museum of Art.

