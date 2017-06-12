Woman, 49, Arrested For Clobbering Hu...

Woman, 49, Arrested For Clobbering Hubby In The Head With A Glass Cross

A woman swinging a cross repeatedly struck her husband in the head with the religious item, according to cops who arrested the alleged assailant on a felony domestic battery charge. Cops say Tina Abrams, 49, attacked her spouse early Friday morning after he returned to the couple's St. Petersburg, Florida residence.

