William March: Tampa pols pick sides on St. Petersburg mayor race
It's officially a non-partisan race, but that isn't stopping Tampa Democrats and Republicans from lining up with their party's candidates in the St. Petersburg mayor's race. Tampa Democrats have at least two fundraising events in the works for Mayor Rick Kriseman, a Democrat, and Tampa Republicans are planning one for GOP challenger and former Mayor Rick Baker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Jun 13
|jerry
|13
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|240
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC