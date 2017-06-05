Traffic stop leads to drug discovery ...

Traffic stop leads to drug discovery in Calhoun Co.

Yesterday

A traffic stop in Calhoun County led deputies to find meth, crack cocaine, and more than 500 opioid pills in the car. The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said that on Thursday, a deputy stopped a white Nissan on S.R. 20 near the intersection of Willard Smith Road.

