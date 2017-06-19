Tonight: St. Petersburg residents can learn about Mayor Rick Kriseman's latest budget plans

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman shares a laugh while talking with Susan McGrath , Chair of the Pinellas County Democratic Party, and Christina Diamond during a campaign style stop at Cycle Brewing, 534 on Thursday night. Residents can find out what the mayor's next budget holds at a meeting to be held Monday at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N. [DIRK SHADD ST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.