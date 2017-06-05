Ticket window: Arcade Fire, John Cleese, TLC, Paul Anka and Ruth Eckerd's Broadway season
22 at the USF Sun Dome, Tampa, $35-$75, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster at Ticketmaster.com, or by calling toll-free 1-800-745-3000. a John Cleese , 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa, $69-$110, on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at strazcenter.org, and at noon Friday at the box office, 1010 N MacInnes Place, or by calling 229-7827.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 5
|anonymous
|239
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|Tattoo
|May 13
|Inkman
|1
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
|McMansions taking over historic homes in St Pete
|Apr '17
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC