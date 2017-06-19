Three-museum 'Skyway' exhibit unites Tampa Bay through art
In a rare collaboration, the Tampa Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg and the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota will share a single show spread over the three venues, during a single time frame, featuring only regional artists. Museums in nearby areas often have shows that complement each other thematically.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis
|Mon
|Former leasee
|1
|420
|Jun 17
|new2stpete
|1
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|Jun 16
|David
|317
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Jun 13
|jerry
|13
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|240
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC