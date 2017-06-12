This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football #3...

This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football #34: Tony Jones Jr

Notre Dame has taken on a running back-by-committee approach in recent seasons, and it looks like this year will be no different. Josh Adams will obviously be number one on the depth chart, followed by Dexter Williams and a highly touted underclassman in Tony Jones Jr. Brian Kelly and the Irish made the wise decision to put a redshirt on Jones in his first season at Notre Dame in what was a lost year, so he enters the 2017-18 season with four years of eligibility left.

