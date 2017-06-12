This Guy Plays Notre Dame Football #34: Tony Jones Jr
Notre Dame has taken on a running back-by-committee approach in recent seasons, and it looks like this year will be no different. Josh Adams will obviously be number one on the depth chart, followed by Dexter Williams and a highly touted underclassman in Tony Jones Jr. Brian Kelly and the Irish made the wise decision to put a redshirt on Jones in his first season at Notre Dame in what was a lost year, so he enters the 2017-18 season with four years of eligibility left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at One Foot Down.
Add your comments below
St. Petersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14)
|Tue
|jerry
|13
|coffee (Dec '13)
|Jun 12
|anonymous
|240
|Kellin St cloud AKA Robert Anderson Jr Got Beat
|Jun 11
|Ruth E Less
|2
|Lakeside Apartment St Petersburg Evictions Fast...
|May 28
|dsfgdfgsfsd
|2
|The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09)
|May 23
|Julia Paulsen
|316
|St. Pete man arrested for pruning bushes
|May '17
|ThisBdumb
|4
|Clearwater men charged with racketeering
|Apr '17
|PMawyer
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Petersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC