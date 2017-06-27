The St. Petersburg Wage Theft Ordinan...

The St. Petersburg Wage Theft Ordinance: New Notice and Poster Requirements

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The City of St. Petersburg, Florida, recently amended its wage theft ordinance to require employers to provide pay notice to employees at the time of hire and to display "in a location accessible to all employees" a poster about wage theft. See St. Pete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Petersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The wave condo complex 3315 58th Avenue S . Any... (Jul '09) 11 hr Armond 318
Tierra Verde Music Thread 19 hr Musikologist 2
News Gay pride parades sound a note of resistance - ... Sun Star444 1
coffee (Dec '13) Jun 24 anonymous 245
NOLA Properties Tony DeBenedictis Jun 19 Former leasee 1
420 Jun 17 new2stpete 1
looking for k2/spice/herbal incense (May '14) Jun 13 jerry 13
See all St. Petersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Petersburg Forum Now

St. Petersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Petersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Petersburg, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC