Taste of Tampa Bay: Pam's Roti Shop and Caribbean Market in St. Petersburg
Pam Prasad, who is originally from Guyana, runs Pam's Roti Shop and Caribbean Market on 38th Avenue N in St. Petersburg with her two sons. Prasad loves to educate her customers about her food, customs and culture.
